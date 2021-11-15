Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of MPC opened at $65.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

