Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Thursday.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

LON:MANO opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.21. The company has a market cap of £128.53 million and a PE ratio of 22.69. Manolete Partners has a one year low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.