Man Group plc Sells 41,534 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,534 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Kirby by 81.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kirby by 15.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 201,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth $9,270,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

