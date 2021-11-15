Man Group plc Purchases 2,847 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,959 shares of company stock worth $31,839,043 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Cryoport stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

