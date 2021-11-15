Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 221.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.33 ($2.89).

EMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LON EMG traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 231.90 ($3.03). 2,474,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,839. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 115.55 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

