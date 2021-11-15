Man Group plc Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 38.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Middleby by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Middleby by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Middleby by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $187.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,770. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

