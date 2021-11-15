Man Group plc Grows Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 1,058.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,317 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

