Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Man Group plc raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after buying an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after buying an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 418.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $321,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,687,435 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $103.59 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.