Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 724.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $490.24 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.