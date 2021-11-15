Mallard Holdco, Llc Sells 626,467 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $12,297,547.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mallard Holdco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

