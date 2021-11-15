Mallard Holdco, Llc Sells 626,467 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $12,297,547.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mallard Holdco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00.
Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
