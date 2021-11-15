M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MDC remained flat at $$51.69 on Monday. 331,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,253. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

