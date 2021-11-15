LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 5,005 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

