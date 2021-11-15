LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 185 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $2,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $174.45 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

