LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 34.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

CLX stock opened at $166.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.49 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

