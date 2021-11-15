LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $126.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $118.23 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

