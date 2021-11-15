LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 18,267 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned approximately 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,906,000 after purchasing an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 76.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 844,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 229,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

