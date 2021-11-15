LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LMDX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LMDX stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,571,000.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

