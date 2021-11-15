Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 9,500.0% in October

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 9,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LUMIF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 33,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,005. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
