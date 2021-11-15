Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 9,500.0% in October

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 9,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUMIF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 33,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,005. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.