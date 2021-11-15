Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price trimmed by R. F. Lafferty from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $19.63 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a negative net margin of 1,833.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,995,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

