LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,605,000 after buying an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 202,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $190.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,733.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.36. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

