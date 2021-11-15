LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

PDN stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

