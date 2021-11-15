LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 80.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

RWT stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

