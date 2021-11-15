LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $14,632,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $7,649,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $1,326,000.
NASDAQ:VWE opened at 11.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of 8.88 and a twelve month high of 13.48.
Vintage Wine Estates Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
