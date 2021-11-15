LPL Financial LLC Has $440,000 Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MWA stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

