Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Lifted to “Hold” at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $9.22.

RIDE opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

