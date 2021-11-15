Loncor Gold (LONCF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS: LONCF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Loncor Gold to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loncor Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold Competitors 794 3501 3774 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 47.91%. Given Loncor Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loncor Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loncor Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A -$2.24 million -32.85 Loncor Gold Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 19.05

Loncor Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.81% -7.43% Loncor Gold Competitors -53.41% -5.65% 0.70%

Summary

Loncor Gold competitors beat Loncor Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

