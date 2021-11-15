LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $3,142.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.17 or 0.00429077 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $724.85 or 0.01130276 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

