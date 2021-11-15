LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.88% of LiveRamp worth $27,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 27.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

