Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -347.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.