Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 3,350.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LIVC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 129,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Live Current Media has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of -1.35.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

