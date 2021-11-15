Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 3,350.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LIVC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 129,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Live Current Media has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of -1.35.
About Live Current Media
