Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Purchases $127,200.00 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liquidia stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $259.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

