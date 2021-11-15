Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.85. 36,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.13. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 311,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

