LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $690,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,298,665 shares of company stock worth $2,489,311,248 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,020.00 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $404.09 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $884.19 and its 200 day moving average is $736.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 334.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

