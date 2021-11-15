Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $128.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.29. The company had a trading volume of 622,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average of $114.92. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.