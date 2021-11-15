Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $13.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.