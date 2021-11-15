Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 5,530 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 680,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,034,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $186.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $187.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.