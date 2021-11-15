Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $254,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,593,198 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,096,000 after acquiring an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $338.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $339.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

