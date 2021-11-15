Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 890 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services makes up 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $130.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

