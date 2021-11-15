Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,861 shares of company stock worth $22,111,278. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,004.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 142.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

