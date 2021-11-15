Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LRMR opened at $11.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $202.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts have commented on LRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

