Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNTH opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,108 shares of company stock valued at $186,679. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lantheus by 31.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 833,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 201,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lantheus by 454.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 572.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 87,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

