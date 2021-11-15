Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 13,333 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

