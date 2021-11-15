Landshare Trading Up 25.1% This Week (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $7.48 or 0.00011696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Landshare has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00224026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00086490 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,789,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,286 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

