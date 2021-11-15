Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Lowered to “Hold” at Jonestrading

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LABP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
