Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Lowered to “Hold” at Jonestrading

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LABP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

