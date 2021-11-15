Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post sales of $132.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Landec reported sales of $130.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $546.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.81 million to $548.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $566.39 million, with estimates ranging from $563.37 million to $569.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNDC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 88,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Landec has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Landec during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Landec during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

