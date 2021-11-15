Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

LAND stock opened at GBX 709 ($9.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 702.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 705.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

