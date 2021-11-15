La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $4,811,146. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in La-Z-Boy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of La-Z-Boy worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.