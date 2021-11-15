K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDF. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €14.48 ($17.04) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of €15.55 ($18.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.25.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

