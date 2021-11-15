Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $3.95 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 619,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,886,000 after buying an additional 1,534,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,051,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,534,000 after buying an additional 517,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

