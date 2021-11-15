Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 75,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,848. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.85. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.85%.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.